Scott Driscoll and Matt Everett will take the reins of the Storm in 2023

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
November 29 2022 - 6:00pm
Scott Driscoll and Matt Everett will lead the Storm in 2023 as playing and non-playing coaches respectively. Pictures supplied.

Jeparit-Rainbow have secured the services of Scott Driscoll and Matt Everett to co-coach the Storm in 2023.

