Jeparit-Rainbow have secured the services of Scott Driscoll and Matt Everett to co-coach the Storm in 2023.
For Driscoll, who was assistant coach at the Storm in 2022, the choice to sign on the dotted line was an easy one.
"Having spent two years with the group, this year as an assistant coach to Daniel, and coming from a teaching background, the transition was inevitable," Driscoll said.
"To be able to take on the opportunity with a group that I'm familiar with, and build off what Daniel's done is really exciting."
Before his time at the Storm, Driscoll spent a decade with Modewarre, in the Bellarine Football Netball League.
"When I got there it was at a point of change for the club; it was a young group that hadn't played finals in 11 years," Driscoll said.
"They needed to re-established their standards, and a group of us worked on doing that. Since 2016, they've been involved in finals pretty much every year since, including premiership success in 2018."
Co-coach Everett said the opportunity had come at the right time for him.
"I've spent the last four years coaching juniors at Dimmy, but over the time I've coached Pimp and Dimboola," Everett said.
"I started (coaching) in 2006, so I've been out of the seniors for the last four years.
"I spoke to JR, and they were looking for non-playing coach to join up with Scott, who's a playing coach.
"The role was a good fit for me, and if I didn't do it now, at 43, I probably wouldn't have gotten back into it, I might not ever do it again."
Everett said there were a number of factors that impacted his decision.
"I've got a good mate who plays footy at Rainbow in Ash Clugston. We've spent a lot of time together over the years, so that was an enticing factor too," Everett said.
"They're not too far off, from what I can see. They finished fourth last year and have kept the majority of their list.
"And for the first year in a long time, JR will have a full under seventeens team and a full under fourteens team, which is a good sign for the club going forward."
Driscoll said he was excited to work with Everett.
"We've both worked in junior programs... we both have the same philosophy, in terms of development," Driscoll said.
"The last couple of years we've relied on assistant coaches on the bench, with Daniel and I being on the field, so it's going to be nice to have that balance of head coaches on and off the field."
"It enables me to play my role and control things on the field, while having another set of eyes looking at the same things off the field to make the necessary changes.
Driscoll said his background in education had shaped his approach to coaching.
"I've played under plenty of old school, 'stand and deliver' coaches, but I've also worked with coaches who understand there's a person behind the player.
"That's one thing I really try to work on is understanding the person to get the most out of them as a player.
"I'm a players coach; I understand the importance of working with individuals, as well as the broader group.
"Development is a big one for me, so even with our veterans there's always growth... as there is with a 17 year old coming of his first game."
"We can all be working on development, and if all improve that little bit, as a side we get better overall; to get the best out of the individual only helps the team.
"Figuring out who can we push hard? Who do we need to take a gentler approach with? Who can we let go about their business they're quite autonomous?"
It's an area where Everett said he would be well-placed.
"That'll where my role at the club comes in, I'll be taking a lot of training and hopefully I can educate the guys on game plan things," Everett said.
"Changing the way they attack, areas to kick the ball and not kick the ball, what to do on a turnover."
"One thing I've had the beauty of in the last few years coaching juniors is educating the players.
"Compared to coaching senior footy previously, I was young and probably a little bit timid in addressing guys when they need to be addressed.
"Some guys think they know everything at 25, but they don't know much. After coaching juniors I'm really confident in being able to educate."
Everett said coaching juniors had given him new perspectives.
"It was probably a breath of fresh air to do that for four years, it's reinvigorated me a little bit, I was probably a little bit burnt out there," Everett said.
Driscoll will remain in Geelong, travelling up on Saturdays while Everett runs trainings.
"I will work on game development, game reviews and individual player feedback," Driscoll said.
"My role will be primarily focused on Saturdays; what do we need to do coming into a game? What can we take out of the game that's just been?
"I'll work with Matt to implement those elements into trainings on Tuesday and Thursday."
Improvement is the aim of the game for the duo.
"It's a good opportunity to just change a couple of things and hopefully push further into the finals," Everett said.
"Obviously winning a premiership is your number one goal, but first you've got to win enough games to make finals."
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
