From nursing to management - Keshia Roche is relishing her new role with Grampians Health

Updated December 1 2022 - 10:53am, first published November 25 2022 - 12:00pm
Grampians Health CEO Dale Fraser welcomes Keshia Roche to her new role of Dimboola campus manager. Picture supplied.

Grampians Health's new campus manager at Dimboola is relishing the opportunity to work in a bigger organisation with an extended support network.

