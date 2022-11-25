Grampians Health's new campus manager at Dimboola is relishing the opportunity to work in a bigger organisation with an extended support network.
Keshia Roche said she loved working for Grampians Health and couldn't be happier in her new role.
After working mainly as a general practice and acute and urgent care nurse, Dimboola was her first real look into aged care.
Upon finishing secondary school at Warracknabeal, Keshia began a double degree of nursing and paramedicine at ACU in Ballarat.
A year later, she decided paramedicine wasn't her and continued a Bachelor of Nursing at La Trobe University's Wodonga campus.
She began her nursing career in General Practice in Brisbane but eventually started a family and moved back to Warracknabeal in 2014.
At RNH she commenced as a casual registered nurse in the acute ward and later completed her RIPERN training.
In 2020 Keshia became a nurse unit manager in acute and urgent care, initially sharing the role with a colleague.
During this time, she helped establish Wheatfields Family Medical Clinic and worked as a practice nurse there one day a week while she trained other nurses into the role.
Keshia eventually took the NUM role at RNH as a full-time position and earlier this year, was appointed executive manager of Acute Care and Community Health.
Keshia said she switched to Grampians Health for a number of reasons.
"I was looking for a different opportunity and a change of work environment," she said.
"Working in a place that wasn't my hometown gave me a chance to meet new people and gain new opportunities in leadership. Nursing leadership is my passion.
"I got a taste for aged care in my most recent role as an executive at RNH when I was spending one day a week working at the Hopetoun campus.
"It gave me real insight into residential aged care and I loved the home environment and the opportunity to engage with residents and team members. Hopetoun and Dimboola are very similar campuses so it was a perfect fit."
Keshia said she loved coming to work every day at Dimboola.
"Every morning I go around and see every resident, say good morning to them and ask if I can help with anything. It's a great team here.
"I love the hands-on work but I also love the nursing leadership and being a support to the great work that the nurse unit managers Breanna Eldridge and Amy Cook are doing.
"I believe they are great leaders and I am confident the three of us will work well together," she said. Media release 2 Keshia said her Director of Residential Aged Care Sarah Kleinitz had also been a wonderful support.
"Sarah has been great and I'm loving working for Grampians Health," she said.
"I am enjoying the opportunity to work for a bigger organisation and I am enjoying the fact there are so many contacts I can call on for support.
"No matter what you need to know, there is someone you can ask. If they are not the right person they will quickly put you in touch with the person you need."
