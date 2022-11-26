Andrea Gurry (Nhill) is riding a wave of winners having produced five winners in the space of seven days at four separate meetings with Horsham running three meetings over the week.
Gurry was also successful last Monday at Warrnambool when Ozark Bale was victorious over the 390m trip stopping the clock in 22:58sec.
Gurry produced four winners at Horsham over the three meetings with Carob Bale, Loco Tonto, Negasi Bale, and then Smiling Olive delivering the final victory at our most recent Tuesday meeting. Smiling Olive jumped well in the Wimmera Mallee Vet Service Grade 5 410m event positioning second early behind early leader Magnis Bale, Olive railed hard and went home a strong winner by just over one length in the smart time of 23:46sec. Well done Andrea keep the winners coming. Magnis Bale wasn't far away in third for Bill and Helen Hartigan (Horsham), the Hartigan's followed with a close second in the following race with Kraken Shimmer.
Crowlands training duo Greg Turnbull and Tracey Salter continued their winning ways when Tears Away broke through for her first victory in the CHS Group 0-1 Win 485m event. Tears Away lobbed behind early tearaway leader Go Jet Go who looked to have opened a race winning margin, but Tears displayed potential staying ability and finished all over the early leader to win by well over one length in 27:70sec.
Victor Millington (Stawell) was deservedly a proud man when Neil's Phoenix a big 34kg dog affectionately known as "Bear" made it to the track for his first race just two weeks shy of his third birthday, an age some greyhounds can have had as many as thirty or forty starts but Neil's Phoenix has had a tough run with injuries. Owned by Nathan and Kerry Jenner "Bear" was close to having his first race start just over ten months prior to last Sunday's race meeting at Horsham, but during a trial injured his stopper bone/tendon and required surgery to reattach the tendon with the chances of making the racetrack following surgery extremely low.
This is where Victor stepped in to help the Jenner's out and took "Bear" into his care and began the long ten months of rehab to get the big boy back to the racetrack. Victor was patient and always erred on the side of caution, Kerry and Nathan had agreed with Victor that if "Bear" was showing any signs of soreness he would be immediately retired to a life of luxury on the couch with Nathan and Kerry. Victor worked his magic and "Bear" just took on every trial as if he had never missed a beat.
Bear's day arrived on Sunday, Victor's ten months of intense rehab was going on show, regardless of the result the Jenner's and Victor just wanted the big boy to get around in one piece injury free. Jumping from the inside draw "Bear" was put under some pressure entering the first corner but railing hard he found himself going to the front on straightening for home and went to the line like a very strong dog opening an ever-growing margin on the field to win by almost four lengths in the smart time of 23:50sec. Emotional scenes followed Kerry and Nathan were out to meet Victor and Bear before they exited the track, Kerry was clearly emotional giving Victor one of the biggest hugs I've seen on the Horsham track. I spoke with Kerry following the race and her words about Victor spoke volumes for what he has done for "Bear" and the Jenner's, quoting Kerry "Victor is the only reason Bear can race, all credit goes to him, everything he has done for us and Bear, he's a beautiful man."
Adding further significance to the win was the naming of the greyhound, Neil's Phoenix was named after the late Neil Maurer one of the most highly respected greyhound conditioners who was Kerry's greyhound mentor, clearly this was a day the Jenner's will not forget for some time, well done to all involved and well deserved.
Racing continues this Tuesday afternoon, with a future Saturday morning (8am start) meeting scheduled as an extra meeting on December 10
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.