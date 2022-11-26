Bear's day arrived on Sunday, Victor's ten months of intense rehab was going on show, regardless of the result the Jenner's and Victor just wanted the big boy to get around in one piece injury free. Jumping from the inside draw "Bear" was put under some pressure entering the first corner but railing hard he found himself going to the front on straightening for home and went to the line like a very strong dog opening an ever-growing margin on the field to win by almost four lengths in the smart time of 23:50sec. Emotional scenes followed Kerry and Nathan were out to meet Victor and Bear before they exited the track, Kerry was clearly emotional giving Victor one of the biggest hugs I've seen on the Horsham track. I spoke with Kerry following the race and her words about Victor spoke volumes for what he has done for "Bear" and the Jenner's, quoting Kerry "Victor is the only reason Bear can race, all credit goes to him, everything he has done for us and Bear, he's a beautiful man."