Gurry riding a wave of success | The Run Home

By Peter Carter
Updated November 26 2022 - 5:49pm, first published 12:00pm
Neils Phoenix with owners Kerry and Nathan Jenner and Trainer Victor Millington. Picture supplied

Andrea Gurry (Nhill) is riding a wave of winners having produced five winners in the space of seven days at four separate meetings with Horsham running three meetings over the week.

