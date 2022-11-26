The Wimmera Mail-Times
Vic Election

Nationals deputy leader Emma Kealy tipped win Lowan

Ben Silvester
By Ben Silvester
November 26 2022 - 8:55pm
Emma Kealy was an unbackable favourite to win re-election for the National Party in the seat of Lowan and her race was one of the first results to be called.

The election appear done and dusted, with the Coalition projected to retain the seat of Lowan.

Ben Silvester

Ben Silvester

Journalist

Reporter covering politics, environment and health

