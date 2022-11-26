The election appear done and dusted, with the Coalition projected to retain the seat of Lowan.
ABC news has called Lowan for National Party MP Emma Kealy.
The seat was one of the first races of the night to be called, with results coming in less than two hours after polls closed.
Heading into the election, Ms Kealy sat on a massive 23.5 per cent margin, one of the biggest in the state.
With 52 per cent of the vote counted, Ms Kealy was leading 71.9 per cent to 28.1 per cent, a 1.3 per cent swing to the Nationals.
