The Wimmera Mail-Times

CFA prepares for bushfire season announcing fire restrictions for Horsham and West Wimmera

Updated November 28 2022 - 3:06pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fire restrictions announced for Horsham and West Wimmera

The Country Fire Authority has announced fire restrictions for Horsham and West Wimmera.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.