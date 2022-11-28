Fire restrictions announced for Horsham and West Wimmera

The Country Fire Authority has announced fire restrictions for Horsham and West Wimmera.
The restrictions will begin at 1am on Monday, December 5.
Fire Danger Period (FDP) restrictions already apply across parts of Victoria's north west and CFA will be introducing further FDPs for municipalities in the coming weeks based on assessments of the amount of rain, grassland curing rate and local conditions.
The return of a La Nia weather pattern has led to widespread rainfall and flooding in parts of the state, particularly in October, however that doesn't mean communities can become complacent about the increasing fire risk this season.
The Seasonal Bushfire Outlook for spring released in August identified potential for increased grassfire conditions for the 2022/23 fire season.
Based on the latest outlook, the fire season is expected to be normal in Victoria, except for parts of central and eastern Victoria where the potential is below normal.
CFA District 17 Assistant Chief Fire Officer Mark Gunning said Wimmera grass fires made up more than half of all the hectares that burned in Victoria last summer, due to prolific growth.
"Widespread rainfall in winter and spring has led to high fuel loads across the region and in some areas, the fuel loads are predicted to be higher than last year, so we can expect to see significant grassfires to start the fire season," he said.
While CFA firefighters are preparing for the bushfire season, they are urging the community to use common sense and take responsibility for preventing fires.
Residents in Hindmarsh and Yarriambiack should take this opportunity ahead of the FDP to conduct safe private burn-offs to reduce fuel loads and clean up their property.
If you are using fire to clean up your property ahead of the FDP, you should notify authorities of the burn-off at the Fire Permits Victoria website at www.firepermits.vic.gov.au, or by calling ESTA on 1800 668 511.
No burning off is permitted during the FDP without a Permit to Burn, which can be applied for through the Fire Permits Victoria website.
There are very strict conditions attached to these permits and the liability sits with the permit holder to ensure they always act safely.
Monitor weather conditions and do not burn-off during days of high winds. More information about burn-off restrictions specific to your area can be found by consulting your local council.
More information and restrictions are published at www.cfa.vic.gov.au/warnings-restrictions/fire-danger-period-restrictions.
Victorians can find out "Can I or Can't I?" information at www.cfa.vic.gov.au/warnings-restrictions/can or by calling VicEmergency Hotline on 1800 226 226.
As of September 1, the fire danger rating system changed and is now nationally consistent across every state and territory.
The system reduces the number of danger levels from six in the previous system, to four; Moderate, High, Extreme and Catastrophic.
Victorians can learn more about the new fire danger rating system on the CFA website.
Fire Danger Period information:
