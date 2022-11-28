Dimmy handed first defeat by Nhill | Weekend Bowls R8

Nhill have handed Dimboola their first defeat of the season in a thrilling upset at Nhill in round eight of division one.
The home side surged into the lead, comfortably winning the first two rinks, 33-20 and 34-16 respectively.
Dimboola claimed the third, 24-31, but by then the result was beyond doubt, and Nhill claimed an impressive 14-2 (91-67) win over the ladder leaders.
Elsewhere in division one, Sunnyside defeated Coughlin Park, 14-2 (77-63) at home while reigning premiers Horsham City defeated Horsham Golf, 14-2 (83-56) and Goroke-Edenhope defeated Kaniva, 14-2 (78-63).
The results tighten the race for a top four spot, with Dimboola now just one win and 14 points ahead of second-placed Sunnyside, with Horsham City hot on their heels.
Sunnyside and Horsham City will play off for outright second place in round nine's exciting headline clash, while Dimboola play Kaniva.
In division 2, Sunnyside 2 crunched Coughlin Park 3, 16-0 (113-38) in a brilliant display, while Horsham City 2 defeated Dimboola 2, 14-2 (73-60).
Coughlin Park 2 got the better of Goroke-Edenhope 2, winning 16-0 (112-48), while Horsham Golf 2 emerge victorious over Nhill 2, 16-0 (71-52).
Meanwhile, Sunnyside 3 was defeated by a clinical Natimuk, 16-0 (76-61).
After eight rounds, Horsham City 2 remains a game clear on top of the ladder with seven wins, however Horsham Golf 2 and Nhill 2, both on six wins, aren't far behind while Sunnyside 2, five wins, rounds out the top four.
In division 3, Nhill 4 defeated Horsham City 4, 15-1 (74-44), while Coughlin Park 4 was defeated by Horsham Golf 3, 16-0 (75-41).
Meanwhile, Dimboola 3 defeated Nhill 3, 16-0 (70-43), while Horsham City 3 remain undefeated after beating Kaniva 2, 16-0 (83-37).
Horsham City 3 are comfortably in first position, two wins and a whopping 26 points ahead of second-placed Sunnyside 4.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
