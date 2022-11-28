Nathan Alexander guides Warriors to victory, Bullants clinical | HCA R9

The Horsham Cricket Association 2022-23 season reached new heights in round nine, with West Wimmera star Nathan Alexander notching up the first century of the season.
Jung won the toss and sent in the Warriors to bat in the first game at City Oval for the season.
Openers Brad Alexander (32 off 51) and skipper Mitch Dahlenburg (35 from 54) made handy contributions, as did number three Liam Preston (45 from 52).
However, it was to be Nathan Alexander's day.
Coming to the crease with the Warriors at 2-80, Alexander barely put a foot wrong for the next 97 minutes.
The 2021 Cec Hopper medalist piled on the runs, including five boundaries and a six on his way to notching his highest score.
By the time he was dismissed on 116 after 78 deliveries, Alexander had guided the Warriors to a nigh-unassailable position, with West Wimmera 5-247.
The Warriors finished on 7-262, giving the Tigers an almighty target to chase.
Dale Dridan was Jung's best bowler, snaring 3-53, while David Puls took 2-36.
Skipper Tyler Puls (1-71) and Conor Lawson (1-15) both took a wicket each.
Jung's chase got off to a rocky start when Brenton Hallam was dismissed for a duck by Xavier Bone, while Conor Lawson was runout not long after, leaving the home side 2-19.
The home side struggled to get off the mark, and were 5-61 when play was halted due to rain after almost 19 overs.
West Wimmera were announced as winners by 79 runs using the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern method.
Over at Sunnyside, the Bullants continued their unbeaten run, seeing off a challenge from Homers.
The visitors won the toss and sent in Homers to bat, a choice that paid off immediatly when Angus Atwood was dismissed for 1 (5).
However, rising star Patty Mills (67 from 114) and gloveman Luke Deutscher (20 from 46) set about building an innings.
In raising his bat with a stoic half century, Mills showed his skill, holding up one end as Mark Mbofana (20 from 26) replaced Deutscher, before Simon Hopper (19 from 31) replaced him.
When Mills was dismissed by Anthony Cutter, leaving the home side at 4-133, Homers' collapsed and were bowled out for 149.
Cutter was brilliant for the Bullants, notching career best figures of 4-26, while paceman Jordan McDonald took 4-21.
Matt Combe (1-12) and Nathan Hughes (1-29) were the other two wicket-takers.
With a target of 150, the Bullants cruised home in 44 overs, with Matt Combe top scoring with 42 not out.
Jarred Combe (27 from 71), Shane Oakley (35 off 93) and Tony Caccaviello (22 from 41) also contributed to the seven wicket win.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
