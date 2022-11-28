Emergency services are investigating a crash Apsley's on Monday morning.
A Victoria police spokesperson said Apsley officers and Country Fire Authority volunteers were called to the Border Inn on the Wimmera Highway just after 5.30am on Monday, November 28.
"It's understood a Ford sedan crashed into a hotel on Wallace Street just before 6am," they said.
"Two people in the vehicle fled the scene on foot and have yet to be located. No one was inside the hotel at the time one of crash."
The Wimmera Mail-Times believes a Ford Sedan crashed into the pub after mounting the curb twice off the Wimmera Highway through town.
In the process, the driver took out the corner fencing around the playground and crashed through the east-side of the inn, taking out the bar, dining room furniture and the car ended up halfway through the building.
There were no skid-marks on the road.
Local residents heard sirens around 5.40am on Monday morning as police and CFA attended the scene.
CFA members, Ken and Jasmine were among the first to arrive, the conference call was sent out at 5:49am, and remained there at 10:30am while responders waited for the arrival of structural engineers.
As of 12:30pm, the car remained inside the building but a tarp had been hung up off Splatt Street where the vehicle entered the building.
CFA members reported extensive damage to the bar, resulting in more than $40,000 in damage.
Many locals visited the scene; one said "you wouldn't imagine something like this to happen in Apsley".
People were asked by police to stand on the opposite side of the Highway to the Border Inn due to a present case of asbestos and structural uncertainty within the building.
A suspicious individual was noted by police at the comment of locals.
Based in Naracoorte, SA, journalist for the Naracoorte Herald and Border Chronicle.
