Livestock owners need to remain alert as blue-green algae takes hold in farm water supplies

November 30 2022 - 9:00am
Favourable conditions for blue-green algae.

The recent flooding event combined with warmer weather conditions has produced favourable conditions for blue-green algae to thrive in farm water supplies and standing flood water.

