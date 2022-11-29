The harness racing stage moves to Horsham on Wednesday afternoon with an eight event card commencing at 12.45 pm and concluding at 5.03pm.
It's free entry through West Side and whatever crazy, springtime weather gets thrown up, racegoers will be very comfortable in the Track View Lounge and grandstand.
Lunch and afternoon tea is available in the West Side Bistro from 11.30am and Jen's Canteen will be open from noon with her great range of hot n cold food and drink options.
If you can't make it to the track on Wednesday afternoon, follow all the action live and free on your device at Trots Vision. Our readers can also access full fields, form guide, punting plans and gear changes at www.harness.org.au
There's plenty of local interest scattered through the day with McKenzie Creek trainer Janet Exell's trotter Show Me The Moolah hard to beat in the opening event.
Carramar Bromwich should go mighty close in race three for his ex- Horsham owner Tamara Lane (now Ballarat).
Curyo Gentleman looks a sound each way investment in the fourth for trainer Rod Carberry and the Connelly family.
Race six sees Horsham trained filly Muckinbar Diva and locally owned gelding Morrisons Dream take on a very smart lineup of sprinters.
Winding up the day, trainer/driver Aaron Dunn's handy filly Mykorona should be right in the finish with some luck from the extreme outside, second row draw.
Dunn landed a winning double at Swan Hill last Wednesday night starting off with his homebred filly You Beauty in an $ 2YO event over the 1750m sprint trip.
He was content to sit at the rear of the small field during the early part of the race, then leading the two wide train forward at the bell.
You Beauty took the lead at the top of the home stretch and driven right out to the finish, scored by a half-head in a rate of 1:56.7.
The daughter of Sports Writer USA and Shadow Scooter deserved to break through for the maiden victory after posting five minor placings from her previous ten attempts.
Dunn's second winner came courtesy of the $1.20 fav.Hot Deal in the $8000 NR 55-64 VHRC Pace over 2240 metres.
The 3yo gelding showed dash from gate four and assumed the leader's role. Dunn set a moderate tempo through the middle stages of the journey then upped the ante with splits of 27.6 and 27.8 seconds to the line.
Hot Deal as the winner of 6 races with 7 minors from just 19 starts, should go on the bank a few more bucks in the upcoming Vicbred Series.
Charlton training/driving combo of Michael Gadsden and Denbeigh Wade also made the Swan Hill winner's circle courtesy of 4yo gelding Sosomaori in the $7000 Trotter's Handicap.
Wade bounced back after being knocked out in a race fall at St. Arnaud three days earlier and spending the night in hospital, to snatch a last-stride victory with the lightly raced squaregaiter.
Sosomaori made it back to back wins for owners, the Rees family, after saluting a week earlier at Maryborough
The final event on ID22 Saturday night at Ballarat saw a welcome return to the winner's list by quality 5yo gelding Kowalski Analysis for Hamilton owner/trainer David Lewis and part-owners Terry Lewis and Wayne Krause.
A series of setbacks after the son of Roll With Joe USA had notched up five wins from his first eleven starts and being placed in a number of Group 1 events, had resulted in more than twelve months of head scratching and hard work for his trainer.
Driver Glen Craven was untroubled to find the lead with Kowalski Analysis and the duo steadily built momentum over the 2200m journey to a slick final quarter of 27.4 and what looked to be an effortless 2.5m win.
