Harness racing returns to Horsham for eight race card

By Tony Logan
Updated November 29 2022 - 4:07pm, first published 4:00pm
Stawell's Chris Blake and Charlton driver Ryan Sanderson have 5yo mare Tic Tact racing in career best form. Picture by Claire Weston Photography

The harness racing stage moves to Horsham on Wednesday afternoon with an eight event card commencing at 12.45 pm and concluding at 5.03pm.

