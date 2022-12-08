The Wimmera Mail-Times

Jayde Ellis will coach Pimpinio in 2023

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
December 8 2022 - 6:00pm
Improvement on the forefront as Pimpinio lock in 2023 coach

Pimpinio have announced Jayde Ellis as the club's A Grade coach for 2023.

