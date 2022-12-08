Improvement on the forefront as Pimpinio lock in 2023 coach

Pimpinio have announced Jayde Ellis as the club's A Grade coach for 2023.
Ellis will take over from outgoing coach Courtney Ramsey, and said it wasn't a role she took lightly.
"I had a bit of a think... I've probably been thinking about (coaching) for quite a while," Ellis said.
"I had a few discussions with my family and Jennie (French, AFL Wimmera-Mallee), but I'm really happy with the decision I've made."
Ellis said she is ready for the challenge of coaching at the HDFNL's highest level.
"In the 2022 season I coached our B Grade out at Pimp, that's my only year of coaching before moving up to the A Grade next year," Ellis said.
"I'm really excited, we've got a good group of girls."
Pimpinio's netballers are primed to surge up the ladder.
"It's a pretty youthful side but talented for their age... we've made some improvements over the last year and I'm hoping to continue on that upward trajectory that we're on."
The Tigers finished 2022 in ninth position on the ladder, with five wins and eleven losses, however the Tigers have a bright future.
Pimpinio took home the Under 17 premiership, after triumphing against Harrow-Balmoral in emphatic fashion, 49 to 28.
The HDFNL's 2022 Under 17 Best and Fairest winner, Tahlia Thompson, has also cemented her spot in the senior side.
The Tigers were also grand finalists in the Under 15 competition, before falling to Kalkee.
"I want to improve on the season we've had this year and hopefully work our way up the ladder a bit," Ellis said.
"I want to get that teamwork building and hopefully everyone has a good year. I want everyone to be able to enjoy their netball as well; get out and hopefully get a couple more wins on the board."
Ellis said she planned to have a collaborate approach to coaching.
"I'll aim to be pretty cooperative with everyone," Ellis said.
"I want all the girls to be able to feel like they can have their opinion and have their say.
"I'm not going to be the one who's just directing every single thing they have to do, I'll let them have their own ideas and we can all work together, collaboratively, as a team and hopefully have a bit of fun."
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
