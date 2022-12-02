Brimpaen leaders will welcome people with ties to the picturesque farming community on Saturday to help celebrate a significant milestone.
Brimpaen Hall was officially opened on November 30, 1922, and people will gather to commemorate the vital role the building has played throughout the past century.
Brimpaen Recreation Reserve Committee chairperson Sarah Matthews invited past and present residents, along with people with ties to the community, to attend an afternoon tea in the hall from 2pm to 5pm.
"The hall has provided a key meeting place and social hub for residents for 100 years and continues to do so today," she said.
"From dances and indoor sports to weddings and wakes, the hall has been a 'one-stop shop' for pretty much everything.
"We know the height of the COVID pandemic was difficult for everyone, particularly the way it took away opportunities for social events.
"Even though for many of us, the busy events calendar has resumed, it's important to take the opportunity to celebrate our community, catch up with old friends and maybe meet some new ones."
Mrs Matthews said formalities would start about 3pm, although the afternoon's focus would be on providing people with an opportunity to 'catch up over a cuppa'.
"We will have some memorabilia on display and people can also watch the Brimpaen A Special tennis team in action," she said.
She said the afternoon was free of charge but people needed to RSVP their attendance to her on 0403 569 469 or Megan Gardner on 0427 755 151.
The centenary celebrations will coincide with the committee's long-running 'Christmas Tree' event, from 6.30pm.
Entry to the evening's festivities costs $5 a person or $10 for families.
Organisers have asked attendees to bring a salad and sweet to share, with parents to bring Santa gifts for children, to the value of $15.
