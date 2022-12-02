The Wimmera Mail-Times

Celebrations to mark 100 years of Brimpaen Hall

December 2 2022 - 12:00pm
The historic Brimpaen Hall. Picture supplied.

Brimpaen leaders will welcome people with ties to the picturesque farming community on Saturday to help celebrate a significant milestone.

