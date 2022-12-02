The Wimmera Mail-Times

Farmer and race driver Danny Smith set to compete at Blue Ribbon Raceway this Saturday

By Dean Thompson
December 2 2022 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The time to come home for Horsham race driver Danny Smith. Picture supplied

For Clear Lake farmer and race driver Danny Smith a race event this Saturday night will be a pleasant distraction.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.