For Clear Lake farmer and race driver Danny Smith a race event this Saturday night will be a pleasant distraction.
Smith, a farmer with his partner Sue on their Warren Downs property, has endured a tough winter and spring like many farmers with oats and barley crops devastated by poor weather.
He has paddocks under water and constant rain is affecting the couple's earning capacity.
However, the racing side of their life gives them an opportunity to take their mind off the hard slog they are going through and the meet on Saturday at Blue Ribbon Raceway will be extra special.
Smith is a unique speedway competitor in that he is one of few based in the Wimmera in categories that make rare appearances at their home track.
He races in super sedans and so far has raced in South Australia, in that class only, while locally the class is only races at Blue Ribbon Raceway once a season.
Unlimited Sedans have had events cancelled due to the weather, however this past weekend Smith had his first hit-out for the season with them in Nagambie.
At Nagambie Smith finished in third spot over a two-day weekend which included his first ever race win in a qualifying race. In the main event a third spot was a satisfying result against tough competition.
Smith was absolutely thrilled with the weekend results.
"All the hard work, the time, the financial input, the travel, and anything else are all worth it to achieve a race win and the feature race podium place," Smith said.
"It's like a local cricketer chasing a premiership, for many they do not come often, so to achieve results this weekend, this is a result in which we can now celebrate and then reset and do it again next week."
Smith welcomes any support coming his way from the local community and if you make it out to Blue Ribbon Raceway this Saturday he encourages people to come visit his race car in the pits.
"Bring your kids down for photos and the chance to sit in our race car," he said.
The Blue Ribbon Raceway is at 1650 Blue Ribbon Road, Kalkee.
