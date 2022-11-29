The Wimmera Mail-Times

Grampians Community Health contributes almost $50 million for region

November 30 2022 - 10:00am
Grampians Community Health CEO Greg Little and board member Melissa Morris. Picture supplied.

Grampians Community Health (GCH) contributes $46.7 million annually to the local community, according to figures announced at the organisation's annual meeting in Horsham last Thursday night.

