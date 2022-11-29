The Wimmera Mail-Times

New podcast Farmers Helping Farmers is on all major platforms including Apple, Spotify and Google

Updated November 29 2022 - 5:02pm, first published 5:00pm
Dan Fox and Grant Sims.

A new Australian podcast exploring regenerative agriculture for broadacre cropping and livestock farmers has hit the airwaves.

