A new Australian podcast exploring regenerative agriculture for broadacre cropping and livestock farmers has hit the airwaves.
VicNoTill, established in the Wimmera in Victoria 20 years ago, has released the first episode of Farmers Helping Farmers on all major podcast platforms including Apple, Spotify and Google.
Podcast host and VicNoTill president Dan Fox, a fifth generation broadacre cropping farmer in the NSW Riverina, said Farmers Helping Farmers celebrated the people at the grassroots in agriculture doing things differently.
"We want to share how farmers are reducing synthetic inputs and growing more nutrient-dense food while not losing sight of farm profitably."
Dan said with the amount of time farmers spent in tractors, headers, trucks and other farm vehicles, it made sense to introduce a podcast into VicNoTill's mix of information sharing.
"I have found immense value from farming podcasts as I moved into a regenerative system, and it is exciting for people in our network to share their experiences more broadly in this format.
"VicNoTill prides itself on never being afraid to ask the tough questions, and, most importantly, give honest answers. This podcast is another way to share the conversations we have in our paddocks, at events, and within our network."
The first episode features former VicNoTill president and Victorian Farmer of the Year Grant Sims.
The sixth generation farmer, who has since established Down Under Covers as part of his mixed enterprise at Lockington in Victoria, travels the world sharing his soil health story.
"We are rapt to launch with Grant Sims, who has contributed so much to regenerative agriculture and soil health awareness both in Australia and through his overseas networks," Dan said.
"Grant is typical of a lot of farmers in this space who have flipped their farming systems around to solve problems rather than treat symptoms."
Future podcast episodes will explore topics ranging from regenerative agriculture, biological systems, holistic management, nutrition, on-farm brewing of bioferts, zero-till, controlled traffic farming, strip 'n' disc systems, multi-species cropping, and a whole lot more.
