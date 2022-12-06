The Wimmera Mail-Times

Job's not finished: Fisher commits to Storm in 2023

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
Updated December 7 2022 - 7:05pm, first published 9:00am
Penny Fisher in action for the Storm. Picture by Peter Doxey

Jeparit-Rainbow will have a familiar face in charge, with A Grade coach Penny Fisher recommitting to lead the Storm.

