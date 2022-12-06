Job's not finished: Fisher commits to Storm in 2023

Jeparit-Rainbow will have a familiar face in charge, with A Grade coach Penny Fisher recommitting to lead the Storm.
The Storm are fresh off their first A Grade finals series in the club's history, and in a prime position to have another flag tilt in 2023.
Fisher, who coached the side alongside Georgia Batson in 2022, said the year had been incredibly enjoyable.
READ MORE:
"We had a good year last year, it was a lot of fun," Fisher said.
Fisher told the Mail-Times she and the Storm had unfinished business in 2023.
"You probably need more than a year to do all the things you want to do," Fisher said.
"There's just a few little things, where we can improve on. There's a few players I want to keep working with."
Jeparit-Rainbow finished 2022 in fifth position with eight wins and seven losses, before being narrowly defeated by Noradjuha-Quantong by just two points in an elimination final.
It had been a big year for the club, and the team, but Fisher said they had the potential to go further in 2023.
"None of the girls had ever played in A Grade finals before, it was all new," Fisher said. "We really pushed Noradjuha-Quantong, we only lost by two points. Now that we've been there, I'm hoping we can take it a bit further next year."
Fisher said the highlight of coaching the Storm in 2022 was the team's development.
"Seeing the growth in the girls was the most rewarding part," Fisher said.
The Hatcher medalist said she had improved as a coach herself throughout the year.
"You learn a lot about yourself. Plus you get better at knowing when to put a player on, when to take them off," Fisher said.
One thing Fisher was hoping to improve in 2023 was the club's B Grade depth. "We're going to keep most of our A Grade side, which is great, but it'd be nice to have a few more B Graders who can come up if needed," Fisher said.
The Storm broke their finals hoodoo in 2021, although due to COVID-19 no finals were played that year.
Speaking before the season, Fisher said the club had hoped build on its momentum in 2022.
"Now we've got to say that's our benchmark... I'm hoping we can just keep going from where we left off and keep that momentum going," Fisher said at the time.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.