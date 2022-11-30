Mitch Creek marks 300 NBL games with record win

Horsham basketball export Mitch Creek has celebrated 300 NBL games in an incredible milestone.
The Phoenix jumped the Illawarra Hawks on Sunday, November 27, to record a dominant 112 to 78 win at John Cain Arena - setting a club record for biggest winning margin in the process.
Speaking to the Wimmera Mail-Times, Creek was unassuming about the success he's had.
"Anytime you get a win makes it a lot sweeter," Creek said.
"To have the boys play a fantastic game, for us to score over a hundred points, get a win and the team and club as a whole to have such a great turnout was great.
"It's a pretty awesome feeling; the crowd was rocking, so it was definitely a great atmosphere to be in."
Creek himself lead the way, top-scoring with 27 points to continue a run of brilliant form that has seen the former Hornet lead the league in scoring with an average of 22.3 points per game.
"I don't really worry about scoring or any of the, the crap that goes with it. I'm just trying to go out there and win basketball games and that's really about it for me," Creek said.
"We got a great win against a very dangerous side in Illawarra; we took care of business for that night, so we can move forward. Now attention goes to New Zealand this week."
Running out on court for the 300th time, Creek said he approached the game the same as any other.
"It's special, but at the same time it's no different," Creek said.
"Obviously I'm a lot older, a lot more mature, a lot more confident, I've got a lot more time and practice under my belt.
"It's 12 years ago now that I played my first game and time flies when you're having fun, but at the same time, I've evolved into so much more than what I was back then.
It was a different time, different era, different level, at the same time I still go out and have just as much fun as I did back then as well."
In a career spanning the globe, Creek debuted or the Adelaide 36ers in 2010 and was the marquee player for South East Melbourne Phoenix's entrance into the NBL in 2019.
Creek bolstered his career with trips to the US to play for the Brooklyn Nets and Minnesota Timberwolves in the NBA, and Gottingen in Germany.
Creek said one of the biggest learning curves of his career was "maturing and growing as a person on and off the court".
"It's one of those things where you go out there and you'll learn so much along the way, but at the same time, you have to kind of stop and look around and smell the roses," Creek said.
"Because it's been 12 years and you can forget a lot really quickly; time can really go really fast and it's certainly done that.
"The biggest thing I've learnt is just stopping and enjoying the moment more, rather than just living in it and then not actually thinking about how good it is actually to be in the position we're in."
Looking towards the future is a balancing act for the Phoenix star.
"I've got a lot of different things in the pipeline that I can kind of flow into, but at the same time I've gotta kind of focus on the now and not think too far ahead," Creek said.
"It's amazing that I'm here, but at the same time I've got to start to plan ahead and focus on what's next, but right now just play.
"If I start to lose the love of it, then I'll hang the boots up and, and then maybe look at it coming back.
"But right now I'm enjoying it; I wouldn't change anything, just staying focused, staying resilient and just making sure we keep focused on trying to get better every day."
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
