Lawn's win over Kalkee shakes up comp | R8 Tennis

As the season inches closer to the Christmas break, a few competitions have been shaken up.
St Michael's have notched their first win of the season with a 10-2 win over Drung South at home in round eight.
The home side won the first six sets of the match to claim an unassailable lead before cruising home to win, 86 games to 46.
Elsewhere, Kalkee have kept top spot, despite narrowly losing at home to Horsham Lawn.
READ MORE:
The two sides went set-for-set for much of the afternoon, however Horsham Lawn were able to inch ahead to claim the 7-5, 71 games to 65 win.
The result sets up an epic clash between Central Park and Horsham Lawn for outright second place in round nine, with both sides sitting on six wins each.
In A Special, Drung South were defeated by second-placed Kalkee 9-4, 87 games to 71, while ladder leaders Natimuk had the wood over Haven, winning 11-3, 103 games to 72.
Central Park were comfortably defeated by Telangatuk East, 11-3, 100 games to 44, while Homers defeated Horsham Lawn Dorman, 9-5, 92 games to 76.
Meanwhile, Brimpean upset Horsham Lawn Thompson, 8-6, 85 games to 78.
In A Grade, top of the table Haven defeated Central Park, 10-2, 85 games to 48, while Horsham Lawn O'Connor defeated Drung South, 10-2, 86 games to 46 and Horsham Lawn Bardell comprehensively defeated Homers 12-0, 96 games to 27.
A top-of-the-table clash awaits when Horsham Lawn Bardell host Central Park in round nine.
In B Special, Natimuk saw off Laharum, 7-1, 62 games to 38, while Horsham Lawn fizzled against first placed Central Park, going down 12-0, 96 games to 34 and Haven were defeated by second-placed St Michael's, 10-2, 94 games to 50.
St Michael's and Natimuk will face off in round nine, with outright second place up for grabs.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.