Hornets shake up competition with wins on the road

The Horsham Hornets had a successful road trip in round nine, knocking the top two sides on the ladder off their perch.
The Hornets blew the Millicent Magic away on Saturday night, before upsetting an unbeaten Mt Gambier outfit on Sunday.
Head coach Scott Benbow was thrilled with his side's performance.
READ MORE:
"That was amazing. Right from the word go, we were unreal. We just lit it up from the start, the boys just really put on a show," Benbow said.
"Before the game, you could see the Millicent guys were pretty confident. They're looking at our side going 'oh, we're going to roll over these guys' and the boys destroyed them."
Star Austin McKenzie was "outstanding" and led the way with 31 points, while Cody Bryan was indefensible with 20.
"They were unreal, and with Damien Skurrie playing in that veteran leadership role, it was a really good team effort," Benbow said.
Skurrie and skipper Mitch Martin added 18 and 17 points respectively, while Max Bryan contributed 8 to the tally.
Matt Brown scored 6 points, while debutant Toby Lakin scored a brilliant three pointer, Tarkyn Benbow scored two, and stalwart Tim Wade nailed a free throw.
The Hornets had to back up again the very next day, full of confidence from their win over Millicent.
"We knew it was going to be a really, really tough road trip but if we got Saturday night, let's just see what we could do on Sunday," Benbow said.
However, Mt Gambier were going to be fearsome opponents.
"Mt Gambier are going to be the best and the strongest side in the league this year," Benbow said.
"To be 15 points down against them and to come back, tough it out and win by two points was a credit to the hard work of the boys.
"We had a smaller squad, we only had nine players so for Tim Wade and Damien Scurrie, coming off a big game on Saturday night, to back it up was really, really good."
The Hornets came from behind to win 84-82, thanks to a monstrous final quarter effort.
There was a moment, early in the fourth quarter, when the Hornets began to believe they could win, Benbow said.
"We called a time out and said 'there are two ways this can go, we either lay down and let them roll over us, or let's have a crack at it'," Benbow said.
"With six minutes to go, we just came out and closed the lead, squared it up and then got that last two points."
While it was another team effort, Benbow held Cody Bryan's performance in particularly high regard.
"(He) really, really stood up when it mattered, I don't even know if Cody got a sub, it was a big effort," Benbow said.
Across the two games, Benbow said the Hornets played the best they've played this season.
"It's the best we've rebounded all year, everyone had their roles to play, and everyone did their roles really, really, really well," Benbow said.
"Everyone really helped on defense we worked really hard during the week on that defense first mentality."
The Lady Hornets also returned with a win, giving Mount Gambier their first loss of the season, 55-52.
With scores level after the first quarter, the Hornets dominated through the middle of the game to lead by seven points at the final change and holding on to win.
Ema Iredell and Caitlin starred with 15 points apiece, while Liv Jones added 11, Jedah Huf 8 and both Jess Cannane and Imogen Worthy scored 3.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.