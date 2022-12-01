Grampians Health celebrates birthday

This month, Grampians Health celebrated its first birthday with staff celebrations at each campus.
With a workforce of more than 6000, the celebrations took the form of online events, BBQs, and a purple theme to acknowledge the new organisation's brand.
On November 1, 2021, Edenhope and District Memorial Hospital, Stawell Regional Health, Wimmera Health Care Group and Ballarat Health Services came together to form Grampians Health to enable closer collaboration to improve health care across the region.
The Grampians Health Strategic Plan and Clinical Services Plan, released earlier in 2022, outline the organisation's goals and how they will be achieved, with the focus being greater development of accessible care, that is: quality and timely care, closer to home.
In the consultation phase before coming together as Grampians Health, the community clarified the need for improved services for the quarter-million people who call the Grampians region home.
"The distances travelled for numerous services has not been fair, and equitable healthcare is something we aim to realise as Grampians Health," said Dale Fraser, Grampians Health's chief executive.
"Regardless of where you live, you should have easy access to quality, timely care.
"And while this is not something we can change for everyone in one year, we are well on the way to improving many areas of care, with a focus on increased services at our Dimboola, Edenhope, Horsham and Stawell campuses."
In a year dotted with achievements, some milestones include the appointment of a new orthopaedic surgeon working at the Horsham campus, the implementation of a nurse practitioner service to the Edenhope campus: the provision of a new model of care for the Urgent Care Clinic in Stawell; and the reintroduction of the Day Oncology program in Stawell.
Grampians Health has also hired an occupational therapist for Edenhope's acute ward and aged care facility and increased local paediatric services for Horsham, Stawell, Ararat and Maryborough.
"We've also made telehealth services more accessible with the introduction of specialised equipment at each campus, and we have delivered thousands more outpatient appointments in Horsham, despite the prevalence of COVID," Mr Fraser said.
"Next month we will open the doors to a new maternity outpatient clinic in Horsham, and in 2023 the building of new staff accommodation in Horsham will commence."
