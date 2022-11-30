Saturday
Haven
The Haven Twilight Christmas Market returns on Saturday, December 3, between 4-8pm. Organisers already have lots of new stallholders registering so looks like it will be quite a big market.
Sunday
Sunday Sessions at Montara Wines
Montara Wines is celebrating the reopening of its cellar doors with a day of wine, food and spectacular views. Visitors can try Montara's selection of wine while listening to live music by Dave Nicholson and treating themselves to tasting platters or food provided by the Ozzy Kebabs Food Truck. Visitors can contact the cellar door on 5352 4798 to reserve a table and pre-order a tasting platter.
Saturday, December 10
Horsham
Acclaimed artist Alice Skye is coming to Horsham for a concert at the Sawyer Park's Soundshell this December. The event is produced by leading live music promoters Live Nation, as part of their Homegrown Regional Concert series.
Saturday, December 10
Murtoa
Come to Lake Marma for the Murtoa by Twilight. Featuring Market stalls, free kids zone, live music and a visit from the man in red, there's something for everyone.
Sunday, December 11
Horsham
Join the community in 'igniting the spirit of Christmas within the Wimmera'. This year's program features an amazing array of local talent; some familiar and some making their debut. Pre-carols entertainment commences at 6pm, the main event kicks off at 7.30pm.
Pomonal
It's Christmas come early-ish in Pomonal, with Pomonal Community Connections Christmas carols on Sunday, December 11. The event will be held at Pomonal Community Hall and attendees are encouraged to bring a chair and enjoy some communal singing.
January 29
'Twilight Cinema' at Pomonal Estate
Pomonal Estate is hosting an evening of food, drinks and classic cinema, all for a good cause. Visitors are invited to come and help remember the life of Olivia Newton-John by dressing in pink and watching a twilight showing of 'Grease', with funds raised going towards Olivia Newton John's Cancer Wellness and Research Centre. Kerrie's Kreations 'Pink Daisy Van' will also make a special appearance. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.
