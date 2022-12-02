We finally completed a full round of junior cricket last weekend with the sun shining for two days straight!
There was some great action in the U16 competition with the Dunmunkle Renegades clashing with the Homers White. Connor Weidemann again reached the half ton supported by Wilson Mitchell (17) to post 5-112. The Pigeons in reply totaled 6-71 with Matty Wynne, Luke Miller and Josh Hutchinson reaching double figures. Baxta Hendy 2-6 was the pick of the bowlers.
At Coughlin Park the Saints hosted the Mountain Ants. The Ants batting first knocked up 4-115 thanks to Jude Borlase 40 (43) and some untidy bowling from the Saints coughing up 30 extras.
The Saints flipped their batting order to give some opportunities to some others but found it tough against line and length bowling, combining to produce 7 individual wicket takers. Some late order hitting by Brodie Devlin 40 (33) ran out of balls to drag his side over the line.
Max Inkster 47 (43) was the standout bat for Homers White where they finished with 3/124 against the young Colts line-up. Brody King 2-10 was the best of the Colts attack. In reply Dylan Newell in his first hit for the year had his eye in early with 47 (44) including 3 sixes.
Winners in the U14 competition included Blackheath/Dimboola, Dunmunkle, Bullants and Homers Red.
Our Country Week representative sides have been selected after some recent trials. Horsham will host the U15 carnival the week starting 2nd January, with teams participating from Warrnambool, Hamilton, Wimmera Mallee, Mt Gambier, Portland, South West.
The U17 squad will complete for silverware in Warrnambool the same week while our younger starts will look to shine in their tournament in Portland from January 9. Practice matches are scheduled in Horsham against the Wimmera Mallee association on Sunday December 11.
