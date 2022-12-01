Two influential sporting powerhouses have joined forces with a peak regional health organisation to tackle gender equality.
The Minyip Murtoa Football Netball club and Horsham Amateur Basketball Association have partnered with Women's Health Grampians as part of the Act@Play program.
Act@Play is a cultural change initiative delivered in the Wimmera Region that helps sporting clubs to challenge violence against women, challenge stereotypes, empower women and girls, build respectful relationships and promote gender equality.
Chief executive Marianne Hendron said WHG was pleased to work closely with the two organisations.
"We know the important role sporting clubs have in rural communities and the influence these settings will have in creating positive change around gender equality and violence against women in the local community," she said.
Minyip Murtoa Football Netball Club president Scott Arnold said the club was proud to take part in the initiative.
"The club is excited to be undertaking the Act@Play program, as it will extend the work the club is implementing with CoRE Alliance," he said.
"We believe the program will contribute in creating a positive and progressive club culture as it aligns with our club values."
Jon Fitzgerald, the Horsham Amateur Basketball Association president, reiterated the point.
"We are very fortunate to have this type of program that focuses on sporting codes within our local community," he said.
"This will allow us to ensure we are creating an inclusive and welcoming environment at the association and strengthen our work with younger generations around gender equality."
Gender inequality is a significant driver of violence against women, and encouraging respectful, equitable relationships at the community level is a vital part of preventing violence before it happens.
Funded through Sport and Recreation Victoria, the program involves developing a leadership group to help drive the program at the club, completing tools such as a baseline survey, gender audit, active bystander training and then implementing an action plan based on these results.
For more information, visit www.whg.org.au.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.