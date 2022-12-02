The Halls Gap Zoo is pulling out all stops to celebrate its 40th anniversary.
Throughout the past four decades, the zoo has been committed to protecting native species with multiple breeding programs for threatened animals, including Southern White Rhino, Red Panda, Tasmanian Devils and Brush-Tailed Rock Wallaby.
Since its inception, the zoo has remained family-owned, and the current managers, Mark and Lisa Treweek have run the zoo for the last three years.
Mr Treweek said the state's largest privately-owned zoo has "a few plans" to mark the major milestone.
The zoo, which occupies 52 acres alongside The Grampians (Gariwerd) National Park, opened in December 1982, with Yabby the dingo as its first resident.
Today it is home to more than 130 species with 450 individual feathered, furry, rough-skinned and reptilian creatures.
"We are so proud to be working with such a dedicated team who provide daily care for all our species with many animals part of regional conservation breeding programs," he said.
"We have faced challenges in the past three years with six Covid lockdowns and continual rain this spring, but we and all our animals are looking forward to a bumper summer season ahead of us."
The general manager admits, running a privately-owned zoo comes with a lot of stress.
"Things don't come easy in life," he said. "But there's also a lot of good times too. Our Quolls have had 11 babies in the past two years.
"Being part of conservation breeding - we can look at some animals and say 'We did that. We're part of that'.
"I get asked a lot. What's my favorite animal? It's hard - you've got a favorite animal in each species. You might have a favorite snake, a favorite bird. If the Rhino is your favourite, what about giraffe? What about red panda? What about the monkeys? What about the big Burmese pythons?"
While paperwork, bills and cleaning is part of running a zoo, Mr Treweek said the job also comes with some unusual tasks.
"Australia is really interconnected with their animals, especially the managed species - the endangered and exotics species," he noted.
"When you look at our rhinos, there's a lot of shipping between states and countries all the time.
"When we got the second rhino, I flew to Queensland, and drove back during the middle of school holidays."
The Halls Gap Zoo is open every day except Christmas Day from 10am - 5pm.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
