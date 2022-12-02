ONE of Horsham's Christmas traditions is coming up with the return of the Makers' Gallery's annual Christmas Market.
The Christmas Market will be held in the carpark of the Horsham Library on McLachlan Street from 9am to 1pm on Saturday, December 3.
The Makers' Gallery itself will also be open during this period.
The gallery was established in 1985, and its' Christmas market has been a source of cheers for 20 years.
In the two decades that it has been running, the market has grown in leaps and bounds, according to committee president Liz Minne.
READ MORE:
"Last year was the first market since COVID-19 pandemic," Ms Minnie said.
We had go through a lot of hoops to get it to come together, but it was probably one of our most successful ones.
"We get more and more stalls every year, it seems to be a very well-known market now."
In 2022 the market will boast at least 70 stalls, Ms Minnie said, showcasing the breadth of talented craftspeople in the region.
"There's so many different types of craft," she said.
The Makers' gallery has about 90 members displaying their goods at the gallery, with roughly 180 members total.
Everything item for sale in the gallery and at the market has to be handmade.
Alongside traditional crafting, attendees will have plenty of yummy options to sink their teeth into.
"We have food stores, we've got a barbecue, we've got coffee and donuts and people selling jams," Ms Minnie said.
Gallery co-ordinator Tricia Arber said the market was an opportunity to explore the best the Wimmera and Grampians regions offers.
"It's for people to showcase and sell their goods over the year, and just to highlight the district's talent," Ms Arbor said.
The Christmas Market is open from 9am to 1pm on Saturday, December 3.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Wimmera Mail-Times, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling your stories. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great region.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.