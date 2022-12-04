The Wimmera Mail-Times

Weidermann to stay on as Kalkee chases 2023 flag

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
Updated December 4 2022 - 4:39pm, first published 3:00pm
Paula Weidermann led Kalkee to a minor premiership and a preliminary final in 2022, and is looking to go one step further in 2023. Picture supplied.

Kalkee are set for another strong campaign in 2023, after retaining the services of A Grade coach Paula Weidermann.

