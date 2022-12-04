Weidermann to stay on as Kalkee chases 2023 flag

Kalkee are set for another strong campaign in 2023, after retaining the services of A Grade coach Paula Weidermann.
Weidermann said she didn't hesitate in deciding to stay on in the role, telling the Wimmera Mail-Times it was "without a doubt" an easy decision.
"(Kalkee) have an amazing support system implemented for all coaches and their core values, certainly makes your role an easier one," Weidermann said.
"Along with the club's atmosphere at trainings and socially make it more enticing."
"The best part of coaching Kalkee is the support you receive from their netball committee, players and supporters.
"They are a strong family club who encourage, support and evidently successful due to all these influencing factors.
"It's all about being a team and the friendships and bonds you have created that make a successful team and club."
The veteran coach said she was always learning.
"As a coach you are always striving to learn and improve on your development and knowledge," Weidermann said.
"2022 was a fantastic year to implement and develop new strategies and systems into a new A grade side at Kalkee.
"Only having played with a couple of the girls and not knowing their previous playing positions allowed me to try new positions and combinations.
"Obviously over the years of playing and coaching it's an exciting challenge to be able to share your knowledge and teach the girls."
For Weidermann, the year was highlighted by success in many different areas.
"(For me) it was definitely how much growth and development there was individually and also amongst the team both mentally and physically," Weidermann said.
"Finishing up on top of the ladder at the end of the season and making the finals was a highlight for all the girls.
"Being able to beat Laharum in the first round was also a highlight for all the girls; they are certainly a very physical team and have been successful for many years so this was a huge achievement for the girls.
"Also seeing the success of our other sides in both the netball and football making the grand final was a huge highlight for the club with many netball premierships across senior and junior grades."
In 2022, Kalkee's netball program had a stellar year, with its A Grade side making a preliminary final.
Four of the club's netball teams won premierships, to go with Kalkee's five minor premierships for the year.
"My coaching goals for 2023 are to build on what we achieved in 2022 and hopefully go the one step further," Weidermann said.
"We have maintained our side from last year as well as have prospectively recruited some other talented players."
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
