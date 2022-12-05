The Wimmera Mail-Times

Pigs, Pirates & Princesses launch Lake Wallace parkrun

December 5 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parkrun volunteers Jess Nelson, Bryony Brinckman, Sally McClure and Dani Grindlay dress up in celebration of Edenhope's launch. Picture supplied.

Edenhope township is likely to be swarmed by pigs, pirates, panthers and princesses this weekend, for a parkrun launch with a difference.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.