The Wimmera Mail-Times

Take a look at the red hot farm sales around Victoria in 2022

Chris McLennan
By Chris McLennan
Updated December 5 2022 - 10:09am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Have a closer look if you think this nondescript paddock near Horsham looks fairly plain - it sold for an amazing $14,700 per acre earlier in the year.

There was no stopping the record prices being paid for farms across Victoria in 2022.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chris McLennan

Chris McLennan

National Rural Property Writer

ACM national rural property writer based in Bacchus Marsh, Victoria. Career journalist. Multi award winner.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.