Last Wednesday evening - in an act of crazy, stupid, love - I made a quadruple batch of gingerbread dough to create over two hundred delicious little gingerbread men.
I knew it was a mad scheme, so I warned my teenagers to get out of the way because mummy was about to get busy.
Baking is a sport and I recognised that this event would be a marathon rather than a sprint.
For a full four hours - starting with the switching on of the oven and ending with the last tray going back in the draw - I was driven.
There were some tough times during the event and a near fall at the start when I almost blew-up the mix master.
With four times the normal batch size - go hard or go home - I could smell the motor burning just when the dough was done.
I made the well-practised mistake of impatience on the first batch - and the second batch - as I was unwilling to concede that the dough needed to be rolled and chilled.
I rushed in and made a couple of batches with dough that was so delicate and soft that it was impossible to cut cleanly.
It was a massacre. Very unfortunate looking gingerbread men needed to be surgically separated and the ever-hungry teenagers were called in to destroy all evidence.
Of course, some quality control and taste testing is always required and I was encouraged by the positive feedback about the taste of my one-armed and shrunken-legged little fellas.
I was determined to finish the race, so settled into a sensible routine, willing to take the necessary time to bake neat little gingerbread men I could be proud of.
Lost to my family for hours and surviving on broken bits, I was most definitely in my happy place.
The girls swanned in and out willing to munch on malformed men and telling me how happy they were that there was gingerbread in the house and Christmas was coming.
A quick fight with the glue gun and some Christmas ribbon in the morning and I had my first handmade Christmas gift ready to go - just in time for the Christmas month of December!
Now it's time to tackle the Christmas tree.
