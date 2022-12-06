Panthers, Bullants entertain; Warriors cruise home

Rup-Minyip and Noradjuha-Toolondo played out a thriller at City Oval.
Baked under a scorching sun, and with both teams depleted, the stage was set for an intriguing clash.
The Blue Panthers won the toss and decided to bat first, but got off to a shaky start when opener Connor Weidemann was dismissed for 4 (12). Brother, and fellow opener, Lachlan Weidemann departed soon after on 9 (20), followed by Dylan Eats, 4 (10), leaving the visitors reeling at 3-22.
Rup-Minyip needed someone to stand up, a man of the hour, and that honour fell to Corey Morgan. Morgan, with Billy Foorde-Engelsman holding up one end, blasted the Panthers back into the match. The pair steadied the ship with a 47-run partnership, before Foorde-Engelsman was caught off the bowling of Nathan Hughes on 14 (51).
Arriving at the crease with the Panthers 4-69, young Hugh Weidemann combined with Morgan for an even more effective, 67-run partnership as the Panthers grabbed the game by the scruff of the neck. Morgan would eventually be dismissed on 70 (94), but not before hitting two monstrous sixes to have Rup-Minyup at 5-136.
Weidemann was joined by sister Adelle at the crease, but the Panthers finished not long after on 6-139 after their 45 overs.
Heath Lang was the pick of the Bullants' bowlers, snaring 3-15, while young gun Kobi Lang notched 2-27 to continue his impressive debut A Grade season, while Nathan Hughes took 1-20.
In response, the Bullants began their chase nervously and sat at 2-9 after losing the wickets of Justtin Combe, 5 (9), and Tony Caccaviello, 0 (2), when opening bowler Lachlan Weidemann struck twice in the second over.
However, wicketkeeper Garrett Liston, 79 (44) and Ben Anson 2 (19), managed to hold on and avert an early collapse. Liston proved to be the lynchpin of the chase, barrelling towards the target, even partners became hard to come by.
When Kobi Lang, 16* (30) arrived at the crease, the Bullants were 5-98, and looking shaky. Liston departed soon after, leaving the hosts 6-99, then 7-99, after Deegan McKenry was dismissed.
The Panthers couldn't finish off the Bullants though, and the home side limped to 9-140 to claim a memorable victory.
Foorde-Engelsman was the best of the Panthers' bowlers with 4-23, while Lachlan Weidemann finished with 2-46, and Connor Weidemann (1-21), Corey Morgan (1-19) and Adelle Weidemann (1-7) all taking a wicket each.
Over at Davis Park, the West Wimmera Warriors crushed to victory against Homers. Set a target of 100 to win, the Warriors scored 4-101 in under 29 overs. Mitch Dahlenburg top scored with 43*.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
