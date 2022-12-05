Ladder tightening at the top | Weekend Pennant R9

Horsham City has drawn level with division one ladder-leaders Dimboola at the conclusion of round nine, after defeating Sunnyside, 14-2 (70 shots to 59).
After their narrow, 14-2 (72-64) loss to Kaniva, Dimboola have held onto the top spot by just four points.
Meanwhile, Horsham Golf comprehensively defeated Edenhope-Goroke, 16-0 (95-54) and Coughlin Park defeated Nhill in a thriller, 12-4, 78 shots to 77.
In round ten, Dimboola is set to Horsham Golf, Kaniva will host Coughlin Park, Horsham City will host Edenhope-Goroke, and Sunnyside will host Nhill.
In division 2, Dimboola 2 defeated Sunnyside 2, 14-2 (68-56), while Nhill 2 defeated Edenhope-Goroke 2, 14-2 (100-62).
Natimuk defeated Coughlin Park 2 in nail-biting fashion, 15-1 (74-64), while Horsham Golf 2 was defeated by top of the table Horsham City 2, 12-4 (71-66), who maintained their one-win lead over second placed Nhill 2.
Elsewhere, Sunnyside 3 defeated Coughlin Park 3, 14-2 (72-56).
In round ten, Sunnyside 2 and Sunnyside 3 will face off, while Dimboola 2 head west to take on second-placed Nhill 2.
Natimuk host Edenhope-Goroke 2, while Horsham Golf 2 and Coughlin Park 2 will clash, as will Coughlin Park 3 and Horsham City 2.
In division 3, Horsham City 4 inched past Coughlin Park 4, 14-2 (58-54), while second-placed Sunnyside 4 fell short against third-placed Nhill 3, 14-2 (60-54) in a crucial clash.
First-placed Horsham City 3, now three wins and 37 points ahead of second place on the ladder, defeated Dimboola 3, 13-3 (68-58), while over at Kaniva, the home side comfortably accounted for Nhill 4, 16-0 (90-36).
In round ten, Kaniva 2 host Horsham City 4, while Sunnyside 4 and Coughlin 4 face off.
Ladder leaders Horsham City 3 face a test against third-placed Nhill 3, while Dimboola 3 has a bye.
Finally, Horsham Golf 3 will host Nhill 4.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
