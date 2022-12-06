The Horsham District Football Netball League has made history after appointing its first ever female chairperson.
Rosemary Langley wias voted into the role at the league's annual general meeting, and will succeed 2022 chair Nathan Neumann.
Speaking to the Wimmera Mail-Times, Langley said she would enjoy the role.
"I'm just looking to do my bit and keep the league moving forward," she said.
Becoming the league's first female leader shows the league has evolved, according to Langley.
"I was the first female president of (Harrow-Balmoral) as well. It's not something I looked to achieve, but it's great the way that everything has changed,"
"I grew up when it was very male dominated; the men did footy and the girls did netball, but I love the way it's changed.
"Everybody can do the jobs, it doesn't matter what you are. That's a real positive in this day and age."
Langley will be joined on the HDFNL board in 2023 by deputy-chair Steve Hoffman, secretary Nathan Neumann, treasuer Seona Maybery and board members Sharon Fedke, Kim Kelly and Joanne Thomas.
Each board member having a connection to a club was worked well, according to Langley.
"Everybody on the board now has an association with a club somewhere," she said.
"It's a really positive thing, it means you understand what the clubs are trying to do."
The former Harrow-Balmoral president said she was looking forward to working with the clubs.
"It'll be great working with the clubs and hopefully we've got those COVID years behind us," Langley said.
"The league is looking really well going forward, and clubs are really confident at the moment.
"I've been talking to a few of them already, and while it's really hard to put teams and players at this stage, they're all really confident and seem to be in a much better place than we were this time last year, which is positive.
"Some clubs that weren't able to put a few teams on the fields and courts last year, are already looking to have them in 2023, that's another positive. We're really proud of the clubs for getting in and doing that."
Taylors Lake will regain its A Grade side in 2023, while Jeparit-Rainbow are looking likely to field Under 14 and Under 17 sides.
Edenhope-Apsley and Taylors Lake also hope to field Under 17 sides, Langley said.
"Even if it's restricted numbers, we'll at least have games each week which is pretty important, and clubs have indicated that's important to keep the kids out there," Langley said.
"A lot have can still happen between now and next April, but it's looking pretty positive at this stage."
An experienced administrator, Langley began her playing days at Balmoral before its amalgamation with neighbouring Harrow.
"I came back in 2016 and coached their A Grade side to a premiership. I was netball direactor at the club, so I had league involvement through that role," Langley said.
"Nobody else wanted to do the presidency job, so I was silly enough to say that I'd have a go."
Langley said her experience as president of the club would be invaluable in her new role.
"Being a past president gives you a little bit of an idea of what it will entail," Langley said.
"That's where I really got to learn about the football side of things as well, there were some great people around the club and around the league that helped me along the way with that.
It wasn't long before Langley was sought after for a spot on the HDFNL board.
"Fred Mellington approached me to come on the board in 2020, but I said I wanted 12 months off to recharge the batteries, and it was a COVID year to boot. I joined the board in 2021." Langley said.
