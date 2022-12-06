Founding members Emily Friedrichsen, Natasha Kuchel and Faye Johns said the youth-focused production provided the team the opportunity to re-establish their relationship with the arts after the COVID-19 pandemic. "With local high schools going into their third year of little or no production programs, we wanted to provide an opportunity for our young people to be involved in performance opportunities as well as support the local Christmas Festival being developed by the Horsham Council," they said.