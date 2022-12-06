The Wimmera's youth are spreading the Christmas spirit this month with a series of free performances in Horsham.
The Horsham Little Theatre's very talented cast is performing Snow White and the Seven Dwarves on Monday, December 12, at the Holy Trinity Church Hall from 7.30pm, followed by Christmas Festival on Ward Street on Friday, December 16, from 5pm.
Founding members Emily Friedrichsen, Natasha Kuchel and Faye Johns said the youth-focused production provided the team the opportunity to re-establish their relationship with the arts after the COVID-19 pandemic. "With local high schools going into their third year of little or no production programs, we wanted to provide an opportunity for our young people to be involved in performance opportunities as well as support the local Christmas Festival being developed by the Horsham Council," they said.
"So a Christmas pantomime proposal was created. It has been such a great success that we as a team have decided that we would like to to continue the program into the future, providing performance experiences in a safe and inclusive environment for any school aged youth that want to be involved."
Ms Friedrichsen said Horsham Little Theatre was a free, inclusive organisation, run completely by volunteers and community support.
"It's important to us that the inclusive environment is not just for those who can afford it but for those that often miss out on participation because they can't afford it," she said.
"A special thanks to Lou Bennett from The Station, Annie Mintern, Ararat Musical Comedy Society, Sophie Koshman, Lynne McKenzie, HC Pro, Wimmera Design and Print and Berni from Uptempo have been incredible support for this show. They have donated all the costumes, sets and rehearsal spaces, photos and graphic design work for the show. We're incredibly grateful to them."
"Being a free organisation we are going to be relying on fundraising and community and local business support, so look out for us at the markets."
Anyone interested in joining Horsham Little Theatre as a cast member or community sponsor can contact Ms Friedrichsen on Emily.friedrichsen@education.Vic.gov.au.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
