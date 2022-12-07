The Wimmera Mail-Times

Central Park on top in Pennant, Haven claim first win in A Special

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
Updated December 7 2022 - 7:05pm, first published 12:00pm
Blair Penrose

Central Park have snatched top spot in the Pennant division after accounting for Horsham Lawn in round nine, 7-5, 81 games to 64.

