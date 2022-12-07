Central Park on top in Pennant, Haven claim first win in A Special

Central Park have snatched top spot in the Pennant division after accounting for Horsham Lawn in round nine, 7-5, 81 games to 64.
After four rubbers, the two teams were level on two apiece, before Central Park got on a roll to win three of the next four.
It proved to be the difference, as the two sides again won two each in the final four rubbers.
Elsewhere, Drung South secured their second win of the season with an upset over Kalkee, wining 7-5, 74 games to 54.
The home side jumped Kalkee from the outset, winning five of the first six rubbers to take a strong lead.
However, Kalkee won the next four rubbers to tie the game at 5-5 with two sets remaining.
In the final two rubbers, Drung South's Logan Casey and Kate-Lyn Perkin stepped up to guide their side to victory.
The results tighten the premiership race, with Central Park and Kalkee equal on five wins each, with Horsham Lawn not far behind on four.
In round ten, Kalkee has a bye, while St Michael's host Central Park and Drung South host Horsham Lawn.
In A Special, Haven inched past second-placed Kalkee by just two games to claim their first win of the season.
However, the result wasn't known right away and had to be decided by a countback after which Haven was declared the winner, 7-7, 83 games to 81.
Meanwhile Telangatuk East defeated Drung South, 12-2, 103 games to 56, while Homers were defeated by Central Park, 9-5, 99 games to 77.
Horsham Lawn Dorman forfeited to Brimpaen, while Horsham Lawn Thompson lost to ladder-leaders Natimuk, 10-4, 103 games to 69.
In round ten, Natimuk host Kalkee in an epic, top of the table clash, while Telangatuk East host Haven, Homers host Drung South, Brimpaen head to Central Park and the two Horsham Lawn sides face off in a derby.
In A Grade, Drung South saw off a challenge from Homers, winning 7-5, 83 games to 57.
Second-placed Horsham Lawn Bardell defeated Cental Park in a countback, 6-6, 78 games to 60, while top of the table Haven defeated third-placed Horsham Lawn O'Connor, 8-4, 72 games to 59.
In round ten, Haven host Homers, Horsham Lawn O'Connor host Central Park and Drung South host Horsham Lawn Bardell,
In B Special, first-placed Central Park defeated winless Haven, 9-3, 85 games to 50, while third-placed Natimuk were defeated by second-placed St Michael's by just three games in the third countback of the competition, 6-6, 67 games to 64.
Elsewhere, fifth-placed Horsham Lawn defeated fourth-placed Laharum in another close match, 7-5, 70 games to 68.
In round ten, Haven host Laharum and Horsham Lawn host Natimuk, while Central Park and St Michael's square off what's set to be a belter.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
