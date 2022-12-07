Two-day cricket returns to competition | R11 preview

TWO-DAY cricket starts on Saturday for Horsham Cricket Association's A Grade competition in round 11.
Lovers of cricket's longer formats who were bereft in 2021-22 can rejoice, as two-day matches make their return to the region.
In an intriguing match up, the in-form West Wimmera Warriors will take on the second-placed, and as yet undefeated, Bullants at City Oval, on Saturday December 10 and 17 in an epic top-of-the table clash.
Both sides are in ominous form, with West Wimmera cruising to victory over Homers at Davis Park in round 10, while a depleted Bullants side missing stars Matt Combe and Jordan McDonald scrapped home against reigning premiers Rup-Minyip.
Nathan Alexander is in the midst of a purple patch, averaging 51 runs with the bat from 4 matches, including a brilliant century in round nine, and has taken eight wickets at 13.25.
Warriors skipper Mitch Dahlenburg has only been dismissed once thus far in season 2023-24, averaging a monstrous 164, with a high score of 60.
Simiarly, Bullants skipper Matt Combe has also only been dismissed once this season, and is sporting an average of 129 runs, with a high score of 70.
Elsewhere at Sunnyside Recreation Reserve, an equally intriguing clash is set to take place between Homers and the Jung Tigers, with both sides looking to get their campaigns back on track.
Both Homers, who have one win, and the winless Tigers have shown glimpses of brilliance thus far, but have been unable to capitalise on all their chances.
Mark Mbofana, since crossing over to Homers from Rup-Minyip, scored a brilliant half-century against Jung, and is averaging a respectable 25 with the bat, and a handy 8 with the ball.
With the longer format, batsmen will have more of an opportunity to build an innings, while the region's best bowlers will be able to test their mettle against more defensive batting styles.
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
