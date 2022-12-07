Horsham's CBL sides are in excellent positions heading into games against Ararat and Surf Coast in round 11.
The Lady Hornets, who face Surf Coast on Sunday, have surged into finals contention after winning four of their past five games, but head coach Beck McIntyre said the side is taking things one game at a time.
"It was a good game last time we played Surf Coast, so I think it'll be a good game again this week," McIntyre said.
"Hopefully we should have a full team, we didn't have a full team last time. It's a big trip, it's a few hours so it'll be nice to have them at home, and we're coming off a good win against Mt Gambier.
"We want to try to keep up with that momentum and run through the next two games, trying to be as strong and competitive as we can be."
McIntyre said the win over Mt Gambier was a confidence boost for the squad.
"We probably didn't expect to win, because Mt Gambier hadn't lost, but you never really know what you're going to get with them," McIntyre said.
"They seem to change their personnel a lot, but we just went out there with nothing to lose, having come off a really tough game against Millicent.
"They were very skillful, I think they're probably the best team in the competition so we were able to really evaluate our performance against them and try to make adjustments fr the next game, which we did really well."
The key to the win was focusing on playing to their strengths, McIntyre said.
"We focused on us and just completed our game plan, and executed it probably the best we have all year."
"Once you are working on a particular structure and strategy, if everything goes to plan it shows you what you can achieve,"
"It was a bit of an eye opener for us, to understand that we can mix it with the best if we work really hard and do everything that we can control ourselves."
Meanwhile, the Hornets are relishing the chance for a rematch against the Redbacks on Saturday night, according to head coach Scott Benbow.
"This is the one we've been looking forward to," Benbow said.
"We took that loss pretty hard, but it was our second game of the year and we want to see where we're at.
"We know we've improved, we've got to see if we can compete with the Redbacks as they're on top now."
The Hornets will have the luxury of essentially a full squad to pick from, and a home crowd at their back.
The Hornets will be bolstered by three big additions who did not play Ararat in round 2 - skipper, and outside shooter, Mitch Martin, veteran Damien Skurrie, while others such as Cody Bryan, Jordyn Burke and Austin McKenzie are set to be at full fitness.
"Everyone's at full strength and they're starting to show with the results; I'm hopeful, especially with the crowds."
Benbow said having a full squad to pick from was a big boost, with the Hornets hosting Surf Coast on Sunday.
"We need it with the double header; even though it's at home, it still takes a bit out," Benbow said.
"We have to throw everything at them on Saturday night, but leave enough there for Sunday against Surf Coast.
"They're not going to be an easy win either, they beat us five or six weeks ago down there."
I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.
