The Wimmera Mail-Times

Hornets primed ahead of bumper weekend at home | R11 preview

Alex Blain
By Alex Blain
Updated December 7 2022 - 7:05pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Hornets have been training in intense, game-like sessions. Picture by Alex Blain.

Horsham's CBL sides are in excellent positions heading into games against Ararat and Surf Coast in round 11.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Blain

Alex Blain

Journalist

I am a general news/sports journalist with the Wimmera Mail-Times in Horsham. My work has appeared in the Age, the Geelong Advertiser, the Australian, the Jakarta Globe and across the airwaves on Radio Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.