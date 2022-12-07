Friday, December 9
Stawell
Stawell community carols will begin at Cato Park from 7pm. For more information about the event people can visit: allevents.in/maryborough/stawell-community-carols/200023441437745.
Saturday, December 10
Horsham
Acclaimed artist Alice Skye is coming to Horsham for a concert at the Sawyer Park's Soundshell this December. The event is produced by leading live music promoters Live Nation, as part of their Homegrown Regional Concert series.
Saturday, December 10
Murtoa
Come to Lake Marma for the Murtoa by Twilight. Featuring Market stalls, free kids zone, live music and a visit from the man in red, there's something for everyone.
Sunday, December 11
Horsham
Join the community in 'igniting the spirit of Christmas within the Wimmera'. This year's program features an amazing array of local talent; some familiar and some making their debut. Pre-carols entertainment commences at 6pm, the main event kicks off at 7.30pm.
Sunday, December 11
Pomonal
It's Christmas come early-ish in Pomonal, with Pomonal Community Connections holding an evening of Christmas carols on Sunday, December 11. The event will be held at Pomonal Community Hall and attendees are encouraged to bring a chair and enjoy some communal singing.
Sunday, January 29, 2023
'Twilight Cinema' at Pomonal Estate
Pomonal Estate is hosting an evening of food, drinks and classic cinema, all for a good cause. Visitors are invited to come and help remember the life of Olivia Newton-John by dressing in pink and watching a twilight showing of 'Grease', with funds raised going towards Olivia Newton John's Cancer Wellness and Research Centre. Kerrie's Kreations 'Pink Daisy Van' will also make a special appearance. Tickets are available via Eventbrite.
Friday, February 13, 2023
Ararat
Spend five hours being guided through one of the world's most haunted locations. Aradale Asylum has seen over 10,000 deaths in its time as a mental health "treatment" facility. Join us for our next friday the 13th special tour of this infamous dark tourism location.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
