No further action: Inquiry against former councillor Di Bell dropped

By Ben Fraser
Updated December 8 2022 - 12:27pm, first published 12:25pm
Two out of three charges against former-Horsham Rural City councillor Di Bell have been dropped, due to a lack of evidence. Picture by Ben Fraser

A Wimmera councillor accused of breaching conflict of interest laws will not face legal action.

