A Wimmera councillor accused of breaching conflict of interest laws will not face legal action.
A Local Government Inspectorate spent five months investigating the actions of former-Horsham Rural City councillor Di Bell, ultimately citing a lack of evidence.
During the Horsham council meeting on June 27, 2022, four councillors voted to have Ms Bell investigated.
It was alleged Ms Bell misused her position and failed to declare one conflict of interest.
The Inspectorate dropped both charges.
However, a third charge of failing to declare a conflict - when Ms Bell remained in the chamber while the motion was heard - was valid.
"I am comfortable with the result of allegation three," Ms Bell said.
"I can't change that I was in the chamber when it played out.
"It's there live on the recording, like a lot of other evidence.
"But let's face it, I had no idea of what was going to occur."
During the inquiry, Ms Bell resigned from the council in August.
Given her resignation, the Inspectorate would take no further action.
"Fortunately I had declared a conflict of interest when there was another item of urgent business item 11," Ms Bell said.
"Conflict of interest is something that was always on my mind because of my heavy involvement in the community."
She noted two conflicts of interest declared on June 27 are yet to be recorded on the council's register.
With the investigation behind her, Ms Bell said some questions still need answers.
"What damage was I doing to Council and the community as statwel by Councillor Power?" she said.
"I do not believe I have damaged Council and the community, but I do believe the actions of four councillors on June 27 has irreparably damaged council in the eyes of many in the community."
Despite still feeling very raw about the experience, Ms Bell said she wholeheartedly appreciated the community's support.
"I wish to sincerely thank all those in the community who have shown me such amazing support, many of you who I haven't met before," she said.
"Without you all showing constant support and checking if I was ok, this journey would have been very hard to bear."
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
