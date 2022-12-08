Grampians Health have announced it would limit elective surgery from 11.59pm, Thursday, December 8.
Across Horsham, Stawell and Ballarat campuses, Category 1 and high-urgency Category 2 surgeries would be prioritised until current pressures on the health service eased.
Grampians Health's chief operating officer hospitals Ben Kelly said a high number of COVID cases and the subsequent impact on workforce availability was currently the biggest hurdle in completing more surgeries.
"We know how important access to the surgery is, and we will continue to review surgeries in a way that considers the needs of our workforce and current system demand," he said.
"Grampians Health continue to collaborate with St John of God Hospital and other providers in response to this impact on services."
Health services across Victoria are experiencing similar pressures, with widespread increases in COVID infections and ongoing demand on emergency departments.
A Grampians Health spokesperson said those impacted would be contacted.
Face-to-face outpatient appointments and specialist clinic appointments would be reduced where possible or moved to telehealth.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
