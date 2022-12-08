Border Inn Pub owners are working towards opening a beer garden in time for the hot, thirsty summer with a pop-up bar-van, but progress is slow.
Coopers have provided the van but there are hurdles to jump before the garden will be open.
MUST READ: Grampians Health to limit elective surgeries
"The kitchen and inside safety work is taking time and is slow-going and there are permits to get," co-owner Shane Burke said, "but we will rebuild."
About two weeks ago, shocked owners Shane Burke and Catherine Warke, woke up to find a car in the middle of their Apsley Border Inn pub.
It had crashed through three rooms and had come to rest in the bar area.
The driver had left the scene but police reports state a 33 year old man was helping police with their enquiries several days later.
Mr Burke and Ms Warke said the community has been very supportive and are keen to have the pub open for business as soon as possible.
However, Mr Burke said the car is still inside the pub and it is a difficult process to secure the safety of the building before the car can be removed.
Mr Burke said, his main concern is for the staff who have no income from their jobs at the pub and he isn't sure when he'll be open for business to get them back on the job again.
The owners intend to re-build and are working with insurance assessors and engineers to establish the way forward. They said they are overwhelmed by the support they've received from their local community and the wider communities, since the crash.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.