In the last chance qualifier Grant Harris set a fastest overall Street Stock time for the night of 19.617 on his way to winning a spot in the main event before Beare led all thirty laps on his way to win in the feature. Ahearn was involved in a lap eight incident that seen him drop back to fifteenth before charging through the field to finish in third spot. Beare beat Bryan Brown, Ahearn, Gartner, and Jayden Blomeley from Ballarat.