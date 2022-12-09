The Wimmera Mail-Times

Surgery backflip: Elective surgery to remain in Horsham, Stawell

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated December 9 2022 - 12:40pm, first published 12:36pm
Grampians Health chief operating officer hospitals Ben Kelly

Grampians Health has stepped back from its decision to limit elective surgery.

