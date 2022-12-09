Grampians Health has stepped back from its decision to limit elective surgery.
On Thursday, December 8, the organisation announced Category 1 and high-urgency Category 2 surgeries would be prioritised at the Horsham, Stawell and Ballarat campuses until current pressures on the health service eased.
However, in a media briefing on Friday, December 9, Grampians Health's chief operating officer, Ben Kelly, said the limitation would now only apply to the Ballarat Base Hospital.
"At the moment, we are seeing a significant increase in the number of furloughed staff," he said.
"Higher furlough numbers mean that we are juggling our staffing resources to meet the greatest need.
"Elective surgery is not something we turn off lightly.
"The reality is because it's such a fluid environment, we've been able to revisit both Horsham and Stawell and we don't see a need to reduce elective surgery... as it stands today."
Mr Kelly said the Ballarat Base Hospital would be the only Grampians Health campus affected.
"...given the surge in COVID within our communities at the moment, we're needing to adjust our service provision in accordance with the demands," he said.
"Wait time through the emergency department has increased over the last few weeks. This is one of our escalation points to reduce elective surgery activity during those periods of peak demand.
"[It] also allows us to manage our staff resources a little more judiciously.
"We'll continue to adjust on a daily basis where we see an opportunity to turn elective theatre back on we certainly will."
Mr Kelly said hospital staff would continue to work diligently and effectively to provide the best care they can, even in difficult circumstances.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
