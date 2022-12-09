We've got the tree up, all the fairy lights glittering, baubles sparkling and carols playing around the house, so we are ready to get ready for Christmas!
Winding tinsel around the banister always gets us in the spirit, then a night drive to look at Christmas lights helps us get the pedal to the metal.
With initial planning meetings about the menu for the big day conducted via mobile telephone and text message, special items have started hitting my shopping trolley.
Although I've watched a couple of Christmas feast specials on the telly and gazed longingly at pictures in all my favourite Christmas cookbooks and magazines, I find that I have carved out a role for myself as the glazed ham and trifle specialist.
A gigantic baked ham keeps us fed at Christmas and on towards the New Year, while trifle is my husband's favourite, and so is always assured of being on my 'To Do' list.
At home, I cannot get through the Christmas season without lots of Panforte - a dark chocolate, mixed fruit, spice and roasted nut masterpiece that is good on every level - but mainly good for me, because although I make it to share, I seem to need quite a lot to survive on during the silly season.
I have Panforte dusted with icing sugar at the ready to revive me.
I've got new batteries in the string of gold stars I wrap around the flu above the stove in the kitchen, batteries in both the shoulder-high timber Christmas trees with strings of multicoloured baubles and new sets in all the free-standing glittered stars and little snow-covered cottages sitting on the mantlepiece, shelves and benches around the house.
I've plugged in the fairy lights lining the back pergola and the curtain of fairy lights hanging above the table on the decking - the strings across the front of the house are always switched on.
My fairy lights wrapped around the two palm trees out the back need new batteries, but I'll have to set up the ladder to get to them.
I'm hoping that all visitors to the house will be so distracted by sparkly things that they won't notice the dust I haven't got to - I'll divert them with Chocolate Panforte too.
