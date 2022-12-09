Has the RBA Grinch stolen Christmas?

Despite the best efforts of the Treasurer Dr Jim Chalmers and others to lipstick the pig, Wednesday's national accounts for the September quarter were nothing to crow about.
There was actually more bad news than good, with gross domestic product rising by just 0.6 per cent to bring the annualised growth rate to 5.9 per cent. Given the experts had been predicting a quarterly result slightly to the north of 0.7 per cent, and an annual result well into the six per cent range, that was not a strong outcome.
The economy is clearly slowing down and while there is little risk - at this stage - of a recession, lower than expected growth figures will eventually have a flow-on effect on business investment, job creation and, ultimately, real wages and household incomes.
And, even more importantly, people are dipping into their hard-earned savings - when they have them - to keep their households afloat. The household savings ratio has fallen to 6.9 per cent from 8.3 per cent. The community is poorer than it was three months ago.
That was definitely the read from the ASX, with the market falling sharply for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. Tuesday's falls were in large part a response to the Reserve Bank's decision to increase the cash rate by 25 basis points less than three weeks out from Christmas, and hawkish commentary by the much-maligned RBA chairman Dr Philip Lowe.
After noting "inflation in Australia is too high at 6.9 per cent", Dr Lowe said it would continue to increase, peaking at around eight per cent over the year to the December quarter before - hopefully - declining to a little more than three per cent sometime in 2024.
The RBA expects, as a result of its interest rate hikes and other factors, GDP growth will fall to 1.5 per cent in 2023 and 2024. That is 5.4 percentage points lower than now. It doesn't leave much margin for error and steers the economy dangerously close to negative growth.
The only upside to the GDP figures is, if they had been better, the RBA might have felt the need to hit borrowers with a 50 basis point increase in the cash rate when it meets again in February. Given this is when families have often accumulated significant credit card and other short term yuletide debt, that would be a harsh blow.
Dr Lowe also expressed concern about the unemployment rate of 3.4 per cent, something most people consider to be good news, and green shoots on the wages front. Unless unemployment rises and wages stay flat, we're likely to see even more than the two rate rises the pundits have already predicted for 2023.
Dr Lowe, who has definitely thrown the switch from Pollyanna to Cassandra mode, said the RBA's actions were justified because "high inflation damages our economy and makes life more difficult for people". His published statement did not, however, acknowledge increasing the cash rate by 300 basis points to its highest level in a decade in just eight months does the same.
Dr Chalmers, while noting the rate hike was "the Christmas present no Australian homeowner needed", offered cold comfort to those on struggle street who are contending with falling real incomes, soaring rents, unsustainable increases in food, fuel and energy prices.
Although the Albanese government is no closer to capping energy prices than it was three months ago, there is no talk of targeted relief for those at the bottom of the income pyramid.
These people are looking at a very bleak Christmas and New Year. Giving them a helping hand would not be inflationary. It would simply keep them out of the hands of the credit card providers, the payday lenders and the other loan sharks who prey on the vulnerable in times of financial crisis.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.