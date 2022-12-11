The Wimmera Mail-Times

Cervical screening returns to GCH

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated December 12 2022 - 10:24am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grampians Community Health's community health nurse Katie Lovett. Picture supplied

A potentially life-saving cervical screening service has returned to Grampians Community Health (GCH).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.