Cervical screening returns to GCH

A potentially life-saving cervical screening service has returned to Grampians Community Health (GCH).
Cervical screening is now being offered from GCH's Stawell site for people aged 25-74 years.
GCH Program Leader- Healthy Communities, Jacinta Smith, said the service had been reintroduced after a break of more than a year.
It is open to people from across the Grampians region.
Ms Smith said the National Cervical Screening Program is vital to reducing the risk of illness and death related to cervical cancer, particularly in rural and regional areas, where access to healthcare is often difficult.
"We feel it is important for people to have easy access to cervical screening, and that there are significant benefits of embedding this in a Community Health Centre, alongside our range of other health and community support programs." Ms Smith said.
"We know that accessing a GP appointment is difficult in our region, and that there are a multitude of other reasons, such as gender, that a person may prefer to see a Community Health Nurse rather than a GP.
"GCH is invested in programs that promote positive health outcomes for our communities."
The service was re-launched during National Cervical Cancer Awareness Week 2022.
Ms Smith said screenings hadn't been offered for more than a year due to recruitment challenges.
The service is available on Thursdays between 9am-4pm.
GCH is also investing in upskilling staff, in order to expand the service into a second day.
During the consultation, the Community Health Nurse can also offer general sexual and reproductive health information and referral services.
People can self-refer by calling GCH intake on 5358 67400.
There is no payment for people on low income or a health care card but a small fee for service for people on medium and high incomes.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
