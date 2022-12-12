TODAY is not the end of the story when year 12 scores come in.
It can be hard among the hype capping off an intense study period, and even the media attention that comes with it, to fully grasp the future is more than a score.
The countdown is over end for the classes of 2022 across the Wimmera.
But this does not mean they learn their fate entirely.
This is, as Australian Catholic University Ballarat dean Bridget Aitchison puts it, the start of many different pathways to achieve a goal.
The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us all a sharp lesson in pivoting and thinking bigger about how we do thing.
It is almost an understatement to say our year 12s have been greatly impacted with two years in and out of home learning before their final schooling year still interrupted by the virus.
Professor Aitchison urges parents and students to be positive, no matter what happens, when results are revealed.
We continue to see the deep ripple effects the pandemic has made on young people's mental health.
More graduates are opting for extra time off before starting tertiary studies - or even contemplating whether to start further study.
But the class of 2022, just like the two classes before, have been taught an unprecedented lesson in resilience.
There may be disappointment.
What happens next matters because you never truly know where other options might lead.
There is always plenty to celebrate - now more than ever - in what has been accomplished. This is a time of great possibility and beginnings.
VTAC has previously reminded students that the number "does not reflect who you are, does not determine your capabilities and is not a measure of your worth".
If students are disappointed with their score and are still set on university, there are several options available to gain entry to their desired course.
A Mitchell Institute study found in 2016 only 25 per cent of undergraduate students were admitted based on their ATAR, and the number of entry pathways continues to increase.
Students can first complete a non-degree course such as foundation studies or a certificate, diploma or associate degree course as a pathway to a university course.
Another option is to apply to another course within the desired university with a lower ATAR requirement and then transfer courses later.
While there will be a lot of focus on ATAR scores over the next few months, many members of the public said that sense of importance does not last long past getting students into a course.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.