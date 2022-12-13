The Wimmera Mail-Times

Angus Adams claims 6-59, Warriors collect first innings points

By Michael Hartshorn
December 13 2022 - 6:00pm
Jung's Angus Adams was the pick of the bowlers, capturing 6/59 off 20 overs. Picture by Ben Fraser

Jung's Angus Adams claimed 6-59 to leave the Tigers on top against Homers in the battle of the Horsham Cricket Association's 2022-23 season cellar dwellers.

