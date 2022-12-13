Jung's Angus Adams claimed 6-59 to leave the Tigers on top against Homers in the battle of the Horsham Cricket Association's 2022-23 season cellar dwellers.
Chasing their first win of the season, the bottom of the table Tigers will look to their batters to complete the job next week against fourth-placed Homers who were dismissed for 148 in the 68th over at Sunnyside Recreation Reserve.
Jung's openers Brenton Hallam (4) and Conor Lawson (2) successfully negotiated four overs at the end of the day to finish at stumps on 0-10.
Tigers all-rounder Adams' outstanding return off 20 overs was double his previous season's wicket tally of three, which included a best of 2-27 against Rup-Minyip in round five.
Adams was well supported by Tyler Puls who took 3-48 off 20.2 overs. David Puls picked up the other wicket finishing with 1-11 off a super-economical nine overs.
Homers were best served by No.3 Max Bunworth, who made 53 to anchor the innings. Skipper Adam Atwood made 20 after his opening partner Paddy Mills was out without scoring.
Simon Hopper made 26 to share in a 56-run fifth wicket stand with Bunworth. The only two other batters to reach double figures were Mark Mbofana with 12 and Joey Nagorcka 11 as Adams tore through the middle order and tail.
The West Wimmera Warriors have collected first innings points on day one of their top-two clash against top of the table Bullants at City Oval on Saturday.
The Warriors and Bullants seemed to have forgotten they were playing a two-day fixture with 20 wickets falling on the day as West Wimmera finished 25 runs ahead.
Bullants managed just 106 before they were dismissed in the 39th over with Xavier Bone claiming 5-32 for Warriors accounting for four of the top six batters before claiming the final wicket off the innings.
James Crowhurst finished with 2-5 off six overs.
THE HOME RUN: Crymelon Comet takes out Horsham's Vic Bred Series Final
Bullants were unable to build any meaningful partnerships and had three ducks and another five scores in single figures.
Opener Garrett Liston continued his fine form with the bat top scoring with 38 off 41 balls, but there was little help from the remainder of the batting line-up apart from Ben Anson who made a patient 21 off 64 deliveries.
In reply, Warriors managed to make 132 before being dismissed and missed the chance to set up a potential outright victory.
Opener Liam Preston and No.10 Bailey McQueen top scored with 30 and 30 not out respectively.
McQueen ensured the Warriors collected first innings points with a flourish at the end, smashing 30 off 22 balls including three fours and two sixes after coming in with the score on 8/87.
Bullants shared the wickets around with Nathan Hughes taking 2-12 off five overs, Kobi Lang 2-18 off five overs, Matthew Combe 2-47 off 12 and Troy Dumesny (2-3) picking up the final two wickets in his only over.
James Philip with 11 at the top of the innings, Liam Albrecht with 12 and Luke Smith with 19.
Both teams batting line-ups were guilty of not batting out their overs and losing multiple wickets in clumps as the bowlers dominated the day.
The competition takes a break for Christmas at the conclusion of round 11 on Saturday, December 17.
The season returns on Saturday, January 14, for the first of four two-day fixtures before the semi-final on March 11-12 and grand final on March 18-19.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.