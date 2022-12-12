The Wimmera Mail-Times

Ladder tightens up ahead of Christmas break | Wimmera Bowls R10

Ben Fraser
By Ben Fraser
Updated December 13 2022 - 11:08am, first published December 12 2022 - 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kaniva's streak continues, Dimboola's slump ends

There was plenty on the line for the Division 1 Weekend Pennant in the final round before the Christmas break.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Fraser

Ben Fraser

Editor

Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).

Local News

Get the latest Horsham news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.