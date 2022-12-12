Kaniva's streak continues, Dimboola's slump ends

There was plenty on the line for the Division 1 Weekend Pennant in the final round before the Christmas break.
Nhill 1 closed the gap between the top three and the rest of the pack with a strong 14-2 away victory over Sunnyside 1, 86 shots to 45.
Sunnyside skipper Rex Bergen and the hosts won the first rink in a close 22-18 match.
However, the travelling Nhill side won the next two rinks convincingly.
Allen King's foursome won 38-9, while Kevin Jones' side won the final rink 30-14.
The win puts Nhill 1 in fourth place, just 13 points behind Sunnyside 1.
Ladder leaders Dimboola continued its winning ways with a commanding 10-1 (72-50) win over Horsham Golf 1.
The first rink was too close to separate the two sides, ending with a 20-20 draw.
Peter O'Loughlin gave the hosts its first rink win of the day, taking the match 19-15.
Daniel Danisch helped Dimboola close out the day with a convincing 33-16 victory.
The win ends a two game losing streak for Dimboola, who sit at the top of the ladder just three points clear of Horsham City 1, who captured all 16 points against Goroke/Edenhope 1 in a 94-47 win.
The hosts took all three rinks against the seventh placed visitors, winning 40-15, 21-19 and 33-13.
After defeating first placed Dimboola last week, Kaniva keen to show it was not a fluke, defeating Central Park 1 14-2 (87-67).
Craig Decker and his foursome held off the hosts to win the first rink 24-22, Adrian Coad and Bruce Dodson were able to turn the tides, winning the next two rinks 32-22 and 33-21 respectively.
Action resumes on January 14, with second placed Horsham City 1 taking on ladder-leaders Dimboola 1; fifth-placed Horsham Golf 1 hosting sixth-placed Central Park; third-placed Sunnyside 1 up against Goroke/Edenhope 1; and last-placed Kaniva 1 travelling to Nhill.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
