Teenager Conor Chivell has become the youngest player to win Horsham Squash Club's championship title after overcoming his opponent in a power battle.
Reigning club champion Donald's Julian Smith jumped to an early lead in the first game and led 12-9 before Chivell found his line and length to work back to the lead and pinch the game.
From there he took control of the match and despite many long, tight rallies, Chivell proved too good for Smith, winning in straight sets.
Ironically Smith, a music teacher, was given a lesson by the Horsham College student in front of a stunned crowd.
Recently returned Horsham player Justin Luciani powered his way to a straight sets win in the B grade championship to defeat Elliot Borgelt.
In C grade, the much-improved Dale McMaster had a strong win against Tim Popadynec.
Horsham Squash Club president Tim Hopper said it was the first time the club had held championships since 2019 due to COVID restrictions.
