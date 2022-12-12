The Wimmera Mail-Times

Conor Chivell becomes Horsham Squash Club's youngest champion

December 12 2022 - 6:00pm
Teenager Conor Chivell has become the youngest player to win Horsham Squash Club's championship title after overcoming his opponent in a power battle.

