Thousands of Wimmera VCE students are spending the day working out what will be next for them, after receiving their ATAR (Australian Tertiary Admission Rank) on Monday morning.
Holy Trinity Lutheran College's Ryan Pfitzner and Ryan Brito-Mutunayagam each scored 96.8 to earn joint-dux of the school.
"I'm very excited and very grateful as well," Ryan Brito-Mutunayagam said.
"I'm just really excited for what the future holds now; I'm really happy with what I've achieved this year."
Mr Brito-Mutunayagam attributed his high ATAR to his study scores in Mathematical Methods and History (revolutions), plus Accounting in 2021.
The co-dux said keeping everything in balance was the foundation to his strong year, but it was not without some hiccups.
"I quite like doing sport and just hanging out with friends; It's hard sometimes to balance that as well as spending time with family and sometimes you get FOMO (Fear of missing out)," he revealed.
"I really struggled with time management. Eventually, I managed to get myself in check, but I think I hit a couple speed bumps at the start of the year.
"It was pretty tough, and I really had to pick up my pace a bit at the end. Just a couple of like setbacks, but in terms of how I was doing at school, but it really motivated me at the end."
The high achiever plans to study medicine at Monash University in 2023.
Across Horsham, St Brigid's College principal Gerard Raven proudly announced Ebony Scott as the college's 2022 dux.
"Ebony has a passion for creative design and communicating through visual media and her talents have been developed by our staff," Mr Raven said.
"This year we were excited that Ebony's design of a new logo for the amalgamated Wimmera parishes was chosen and commercially developed to permanently symbolize the new St Paul VI Parish.
"It is exciting to have a student from the field of The Arts to top score this year.
"We congratulate all of our students who completed a scored VCE and those that completed their VCAL in 2022 and know that they will continue to make positive contributions in our community in the years to come", Mr Raven said.
Overall, about 65,000 students for both the Victorian Certificate of Education (VCE) and Victorian Certificate of Applied Learning (VCAL) received their final results today.
The excellence in VCE is highlighted by the 13,607 students who received a study score of 40 or more, and the 3350 who were awarded the VCE Baccalaureate.
Meanwhile, another 15,163 students graduated with their VCAL, six per cent more than in 2021.
Ben is the Editor with the Wimmera Mail-Times, Stawell Times-News and Ararat Advertiser. Ben is the former chief of staff at the Portland Observer, a qualified teacher, and an Leadership Great South Coast alumni (2019).
